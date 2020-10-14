Neymar ’tricks for Brazil against Peru

Neymar... make that three.

SAO PAULO

14 October 2020 22:52 IST

Neymar’s hat-trick powered Brazil to a 4-2 win over Peru and a share of the lead with Argentina in South American World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

Neymar, who scored twice from the spot and once in added time, now has 64 goals, two more than Ronaldo and 13 behind Pele, the record-holder.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina topped Bolivia 2-1, scoring its first win in the altitude of La Paz since 2005, to also make it two victories from two starts in the round-robin group stage.

Luis Suarez scored his record-extending 61st and 62nd goals for Uruguay with a pair of late penalties, but Ecuador proved better on the day.

The results: Bolivia 1 (Moreno 24) lost to Argentina 2 (Martinez 45, Correa 79); Ecuador 4 (Caicedo 14, Estrada 45+3 & 52, Plata 75) bt Uruguay 2 (Suarez 83-pen, 90+5-pen); Venezuela 0 lost to Paraguay 1 (Gimenez 85); Peru 2 (Carrillo 5, Tatia 59) lost to Brazil 4 (Neymar 28-pen, 83-pen & 90+4, Richarlison 64); Chile 2 (Vidal 27-pen, Sanchez 41) drew with Colombia 2 (Lerma 6, Falcao 90+1).