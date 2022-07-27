Neymar, Barcelona and Santos to stand trial in October for 2013 transfer case

FC Barcelona’s 2013 signing Neymar gestures upon his arrival at the club at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. File | Photo Credit: AP

July 27, 2022 17:38 IST

The case stems from a complaint by Brazilian investment group DIS, which alleges that it received less money than it was entitled to when Neymar joined Barcelona from Santos in 2013

Neymar, Barcelona and Santos will stand trial on October 17 on fraud and corruption charges over the transfer of the Brazilian forward to Barcelona from Santos in 2013, complainant DIS said in a statement on Wednesday. Neymar's father, mother and the family company N&N have also been charged in the case, along with former Santos manager Odilio Rodrigues, Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, the then president and vice-president of Barcelona. The case stems from a complaint by Brazilian investment group DIS, which owned part of Neymar's transfer rights and alleges that it received less money than it was entitled to when Neymar joined Barcelona. Advertisement Advertisement Investigations in Spain and Brazil Investigations were carried out in Spain and Brazil into whether any part of the transfer fee had been concealed and the trial, to be held at the Provincial Court of Barcelona, is scheduled to run until October 31. Neymar has denied wrongdoing but in 2017, Spain's High Court rejected appeals by the player, his parents, N&N and the two clubs, paving the way for the case to go to trial.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.