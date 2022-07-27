Football

Neymar, Barcelona and Santos to stand trial in October for 2013 transfer case

FC Barcelona’s 2013 signing Neymar gestures upon his arrival at the club at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. File | Photo Credit: AP
ReutersJuly 27, 2022 17:38 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 17:38 IST

Neymar, Barcelona and Santos will stand trial on October 17 on fraud and corruption charges over the transfer of the Brazilian forward to Barcelona from Santos in 2013, complainant DIS said in a statement on Wednesday.

Neymar's father, mother and the family company N&N have also been charged in the case, along with former Santos manager Odilio Rodrigues, Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, the then president and vice-president of Barcelona.

The case stems from a complaint by Brazilian investment group DIS, which owned part of Neymar's transfer rights and alleges that it received less money than it was entitled to when Neymar joined Barcelona.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Investigations in Spain and Brazil

Investigations were carried out in Spain and Brazil into whether any part of the transfer fee had been concealed and the trial, to be held at the Provincial Court of Barcelona, is scheduled to run until October 31.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Neymar has denied wrongdoing but in 2017, Spain's High Court rejected appeals by the player, his parents, N&N and the two clubs, paving the way for the case to go to trial.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
soccer
sport
Read more...