Neymar back in training for PSG

Star duo: PSG will hope that Kylian Mbappe and Neymar can fire in the Champions League.   | Photo Credit: FRANCK FIFE

Neymar will not be fit for Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 match on Friday against Rennes, four days before a Champions League last-16 first-leg clash with Real Madrid, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Thursday.

“He will not be in the squad for Rennes,” said Pochettino, adding the player was back training with the first team squad.

The Brazilian sprained his left ankle in late November.

The club said in a statement Neymar took part in a 15-minute session at training Thursday morning.

“His progress is very good,” said Pochettino

Since his arrival in 2017, Neymar has missed five of his team’s eight Champions League last 16 appearances due to various injuries, including the double-header against Barcelona last season. “All the great players want to play the big games. He has the experience and maturity to manage himself, and channel his energy, to arrive in the best conditions when he can play,” said Pochettino.


