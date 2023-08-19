ADVERTISEMENT

Neymar back for Brazil for opening World Cup qualifiers

August 19, 2023 05:38 am | Updated 02:39 am IST - RIO DE JANEIRO:

Striker Neymar is back in Brazil’s squad for the first time since the last World Cup

AP

Neymar was summoned by new Brazil coach Fernando Diniz for the initial two rounds of South American World Cup qualifying next month. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Neymar was summoned by new Brazil coach Fernando Diniz on Friday for the initial two rounds of South American World Cup qualifying next month.

Brazil will take on Bolivia on September 8 in Belem in the Amazon region, and will face Peru four days later in Lima.

Neymar left Paris Saint-Germain this week to play for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal. He did not play in Brazil friendlies earlier this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Diniz spoke to Neymar and said at a news conference the striker was “very willing” to play for the national team.

Diniz added he was going to pick midfielder Lucas Paquetá but removed the West Ham player after news emerged about a FIFA investigation of him.

The coach of Fluminense has the Brazil job at least until the middle of next year when the federation hopes to sign Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti.

Brazil

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Bento (Athletico Paranaense).

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Marseille), Roger Ibañez (Al-Ahli), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Nino (Fluminense), Vanderson (Monaco), Caio Henrique (Monaco).

Midfielders: André (Fluminense), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Joelinton (Newcastle), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras).

Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton), Neymar (Al-Hilal), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US