Neymar back for Brazil for opening World Cup qualifiers

August 19, 2023 05:38 am | Updated 02:39 am IST - RIO DE JANEIRO:

Neymar was summoned by new Brazil coach Fernando Diniz on Friday for the initial two rounds of South American World Cup qualifying next month.

Brazil will take on Bolivia on September 8 in Belem in the Amazon region, and will face Peru four days later in Lima.

Neymar left Paris Saint-Germain this week to play for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal. He did not play in Brazil friendlies earlier this year.

Diniz spoke to Neymar and said at a news conference the striker was “very willing” to play for the national team.

Diniz added he was going to pick midfielder Lucas Paquetá but removed the West Ham player after news emerged about a FIFA investigation of him.

The coach of Fluminense has the Brazil job at least until the middle of next year when the federation hopes to sign Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti.

Brazil

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Bento (Athletico Paranaense).

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Marseille), Roger Ibañez (Al-Ahli), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Nino (Fluminense), Vanderson (Monaco), Caio Henrique (Monaco).

Midfielders: André (Fluminense), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Joelinton (Newcastle), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras).

Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton), Neymar (Al-Hilal), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).

