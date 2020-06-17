New-format finish for Champions League

Nyon (Switzerland)

17 June 2020 23:00 IST

The Champions League will finish with a 12-day mini-tournament in Lisbon, restarting in August after a five-month suspension.

Eight teams will play from the quarterfinals in knockout games at two venues, the UEFA executive committee decided on Wednesday. The final will be held at the home stadium of Portuguese club Benfica on Sunday, August 23 — the latest date ever.

The Europa League will also get an eight-team knockout tournament.

