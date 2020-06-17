Football

New-format finish for Champions League

The Champions League will finish with a 12-day mini-tournament in Lisbon, restarting in August after a five-month suspension.

Eight teams will play from the quarterfinals in knockout games at two venues, the UEFA executive committee decided on Wednesday. The final will be held at the home stadium of Portuguese club Benfica on Sunday, August 23 — the latest date ever.

The Europa League will also get an eight-team knockout tournament.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2020 11:01:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/new-format-finish-for-champions-league/article31854700.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY