26 January 2021 22:17 IST

NorthEast United FC stunned ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in an ISL match at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday. NEUFC climbed to fifth with 18 points from 13 matches while ATKMB remained second with 24 points.

The result: NEUFC 2 (Machado 60, Gallego 81) bt ATK Mohun Bagan 1 (Roy Krishna 72).

Wednesday’s match: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC.

