NEUFC holds Chennaiyin

18 February 2021 22:11 IST

A stoppage-time penalty helped NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) pull off a 3-3 draw against Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in an Indian Super League contest in Bambolim on Thursday.

CFC’s keeper Vishal Kaith committed the cardinal mistake of fouling Idrissa Sylla in the box and Luis Machado converted the penalty.

The result kept NEUFC’s play-off chances alive as it has 27 points from 18 matches, the same as Hyderabad FC and FC Goa.

Retaining the same XI that started against Goa the other day, CFC was at its attacking best in the first session. NEUFC, too, wasn’t far behind.

Lalrinzuala Chhangte opened the account for CFC before Imran Khan and Machado found the back of the net for NEUFC.

After Manuel Lanzarote converted to even the scores and Chhangte completed a brace, CFC did well to keep NEUFC at bay.

Even as Vishal pulled off a couple of brilliant saves in the second session, his error at the death proved costly.

The result: Chennaiyin 3 (L. Chhangte 8, 52, Manuel Lanzarote 50-pen) drew with NEUFC 3 (Imran Khan 14, Deshorn Brown 43, Luis Machado 90-pen).

Friday’s match: ATK Mohun Bagan v SC East Bengal, 7.30 p.m.