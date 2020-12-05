NEUFC blanks East Bengal

05 December 2020 22:13 IST

Robbie Fowler’s SC East Bengal suffered yet another reverse while an unbeaten NorthEast United moved to second in the ISL table with a 2-0 win at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Saturday.

Three matches, three defeats, zero goals scored, seven goals conceded and lying at the bottom of the table — that’s been East Bengal story in the ISL so far.

In the 33rd minute, Kwesi Appiah fired in a low cross across goal which struck Surchandra Singh, who was unsighted, and rolled into the goal.

East Bengal had a couple of appeals for penalty — for a foul by Ashutosh Mehta inside the NEUFC box in the 19th minute and when a shot at goal struck the arm of Mashoor Shereef at the hour-mark — turned down.

With the Kolkata team pushing high for the equaliser, NEUFC struck again in the 90th minute.

Substitutes V.P. Suhair and Rochharzela combined to find the target, the latter providing the finishing touches.

The result:

NorthEast United FC 2 (Surchandra 33-og, Rochharzela 90) bt SC East Bengal 0.