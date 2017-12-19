Neroca holds Bagan

Mohun Bagan squandered yet another home advantage as it was held to a goalless draw by I-League debutant Neroca FC in a fifth round match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday.

Bagan saw its two foreign recruits in the attack — Liberian Ansumana Kromah and Haitian Sony Norde — returning to the starting line-up after missing a match owing to injury. But that did not help matters as Kromah remained wasteful, missing at least three scoring opportunities.

Bagan missed the services of Nigerian defender Kingsley Eze, who was suspended following a double booking in the previous match against Shillong Lajong FC.

Making its first big league appearance in its 52-year-old history, Neroca impressed with its organised defence. Coach Gift Raikhan, a former defender having had stints with a host of top clubs of the country, made a good arrangement in the back-line with Liberian Varney Kallon Kiatamba playing the pivotal role in deep defence.

The host did not make much headway by way of attacks in the first half with the Kromah, Norde and Aser Dipanda Dicka not getting their combination right.

Norde, the play-maker, did not look in best of his fitness and the Haitian was often seen limping after his upfront runs.

Bagan came back with more purpose after the break and started making regular inroads into the opponent’s box. Norde got the ball home in the 51st minute just to be ruled off-side.

The home side continued its onslaught and got its second opportunity through Kromah in the 57th minute when the Liberian forward was set clear of the Neroca defence by a nice diagonal pass from Norde. The Bagan attacker delayed his approach to the goal thus allowing the opposition defenders to come to the rescue.

Following its second successive draw at home, Bagan remained third in the standings, with nine points from five matches, while Neroca is in fifth spot with seven from four matches.