Need to improve before Chelsea clash: Van Dijk

Liverpool will look to strike back in the title race at Chelsea on Sunday

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says he and his team-mates need to “look in the mirror and improve” after the 1-0 loss to Leicester.

Liverpool will look to strike back in the title race at Chelsea on Sunday.

“Everyone has to look in the mirror and improve,” the Dutch defender told Amazon Prime.

However, Van Dijk said it was no time to give up hope as other factors may still play a role in who is crowned champion.

“We’re in December. The season is so, so long,” he said. “You have seen it with Covid and injuries — lots of things can change.

“There’s no point looking at (Manchester) City or Chelsea or the other teams around us. We should look at our performance today and improve.”

Liverpool will also have to cope without Salah and another key player, Sadio Mane, for what could be as long as a month with both heading off for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, though, is more concerned that his side rediscover their brio for the Chelsea match.