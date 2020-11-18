Nations League | Spain swamps Germany 6-0 to qualify

Ferran Torres notches up a hat-trick

Ferran Torres grabbed a hat-trick as Spain condemned Germany to its worst defeat in 89 years on Tuesday, winning 6-0 in Seville to qualify for the UEFA Nations League Finals and join France, which beat Sweden 4-2.

“This has been a black day for us,” admitted coach Joachim Loew after Germany’s heaviest defeat since losing by same margin to Austria in 1931. Germany came into its final game in League A, Group 4 on top, a point clear of Spain, and only needed a draw to qualify for the Finals in October next year.

But Alvaro Morata headed Spain in front in the 17th minute, Torres crashed in the second on 33 minutes and City teammate Rodri headed in to make it 3-0 before the end of a first half in which it lost Sergio Canales and skipper Sergio Ramos to injury.

Germany’s defence was posted missing as Jose Gaya burst through and squared for Torres to get the fourth on 55 minutes, and Fabian Ruiz teed up the 20-year-old Torres to complete his hat-trick before substitute Mikel Oyarzabal completed the rout.

“It was one of the best and most complete matches of the Spanish national team,” said Spain coach Luis Enrique.

The World Cup holder finished off its campaign by beating Sweden behind closed doors at the Stade de France as Olivier Giroud continued his remarkable scoring record for Les Bleus with a brace.

Having recently overtaken Michel Platini’s tally of 41 goals, Giroud is now on 44 and is closing in on Thierry Henry’s overall record mark of 51.

Important results: League A: Group 3: Croatia 2 (Kovacic 29, 65) lost to Portugal 3 (Ruben Dias 52, 90, Joao Felix 60); France 4 (Giroud 16, 59, Pavard 36, Coman 90+5) bt Sweden 2 (Claesson 5, Quaison 88).

Group 4: Spain 6 (Morata 17, Ferran Torres 33, 55, 71, Rodri 38, Oyarzabal 89) bt Germany 0.

League D: Group 1: Malta 1 (Guillaumier 54) drew with Faroe Islands 1 (Jonsson 70); Group 2: Gibraltar 1 (Brandle 17-og) drew with Liechtenstein 1 (Frick 44).