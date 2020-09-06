Nations League | Bergwijn leads Netherlands past Poland

Winning strike: Dutchman Steven Bergwijn celebrates scoring the only goal of the game against Poland.

Italy’s 11-game winning run comes to an end with Bosnia draw

Steven Bergwijn ensured the Netherlands did not feel the absence of recently departed coach Ronald Koeman to beat Poland 1-0 in the Nations League, while Italy’s record winning run came to an end in a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday.

The Tottenham winger netted his first international goal by tapping home from close range on the hour mark to give caretaker boss Dwight Lodeweges the perfect start.

Also in League A Group 1, Italy extended its two-year unbeaten run but a run of 11 straight wins came to an end in Florence. Edin Dzeko put the visitors in front before Stefano Sensi levelled 10 minutes later.

The results:

League A: Group 1: Italy 1 (Sensi 67) drew with Bosnia & Herzegovina 1 (Dzeko 57); the Netherlands 1 (Bergwijn 62) bt Poland 0.

League B: Group 1: Romania 1 (Puscas 25) drew with Northern Ireland 1 (Whyte 86); Norway 1 (Haaland 67) lost to Austria 2 (Gregoritsch 35, Sabitzer 55).

Group 2: Scotland 1 (Christie 45+1-pen) drew with Israel 1 (Zahavi 74); Slovakia 1 (Schranz 89) lost to Czech Republic 3 (Coufal 49, Dockal 54-pen, Krmencik 87).

League C: Group 4: Lithuania 0 lost to Kazakhstan 2 (Zainutdinov 4, Kuat 87); Belarus 0 lost to Albania 2 (Cikalleshi 23, Bare 79).