Nations League | Bergwijn leads Netherlands past Poland

Steven Bergwijn ensured the Netherlands did not feel the absence of recently departed coach Ronald Koeman to beat Poland 1-0 in the Nations League, while Italy’s record winning run came to an end in a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday.
The Tottenham winger netted his first international goal by tapping home from close range on the hour mark to give caretaker boss Dwight Lodeweges the perfect start.
Also in League A Group 1, Italy extended its two-year unbeaten run but a run of 11 straight wins came to an end in Florence. Edin Dzeko put the visitors in front before Stefano Sensi levelled 10 minutes later.
The results:
League A: Group 1: Italy 1 (Sensi 67) drew with Bosnia & Herzegovina 1 (Dzeko 57); the Netherlands 1 (Bergwijn 62) bt Poland 0.
League B: Group 1: Romania 1 (Puscas 25) drew with Northern Ireland 1 (Whyte 86); Norway 1 (Haaland 67) lost to Austria 2 (Gregoritsch 35, Sabitzer 55).
Group 2: Scotland 1 (Christie 45+1-pen) drew with Israel 1 (Zahavi 74); Slovakia 1 (Schranz 89) lost to Czech Republic 3 (Coufal 49, Dockal 54-pen, Krmencik 87).
League C: Group 4: Lithuania 0 lost to Kazakhstan 2 (Zainutdinov 4, Kuat 87); Belarus 0 lost to Albania 2 (Cikalleshi 23, Bare 79).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath