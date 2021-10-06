Nations League | Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ chases silverware

Finding success: Belgian stars like Witsel, Eden Hazard and Thorgan Hazard would be hoping to get a major trophy.

France, Italy and Spain are the other contenders in the fray

Fans of international football can be forgiven if it has slipped their attention that four of Europe’s top national teams are about to play off this week for the Nations League title.

But while the fixtures being hosted by Italy may have gone under the radar, crammed in after a week of Champions League and domestic action and with World Cup qualifiers elsewhere, they promise to deliver some exciting encounters.

On Wednesday, European champion Italy faces Spain at the San Siro stadium in a rematch of their Euro 2020 semifinal with a place in Sunday’s final, also in Milan, up for grabs.

A day later, in Turin, Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ aims to finally end its wait for a trophy but has the small matter of World champion France to deal with if it is to progress.

The second edition of the UEFA competition was originally scheduled for June but was pushed back after the Euros were delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roberto Mancini’s Italy is looking to emulate Portugal, which followed up its Euro triumph in 2016 by winning the inaugural Nations League on home soil in 2019.

Mancini’s squad is based around the team which triumphed over England at Wembley in July and although forward Ciro Immobile is ruled out, left wing-back Lorenzo Pellegrini, who missed the final with injury, returns for the Azzurri.

Spain lost out on penalties to the Italians in London and Luis Enrique’s side has a quick chance to gain revenge although his plans have been hampered by injuries to midfielders Marcos Llorente and Pedri.

France had a disappointing Euros, going out in the round of 16 against Switzerland, but although coach Didier Deschamps is without midfielder N’Golo Kante, who has tested positive for COVID-19, he will be looking for his World Cup winners to shine.

Kevin De Bruyne is back in the Belgium squad after missing last month’s World Cup qualifiers, with the Manchester City midfielder set to play behind Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku for Roberto Martinez’s side.