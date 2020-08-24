National Sports Awards | AIFF lauds award winners

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel on Saturday praised Arjuna Award-winning national team defender Sandesh Jhingan and former coach and player Sukhwinder Singh for being honoured with the Dhyan Chand Award.

Jhingan is the country’s 27th footballer to win the Arjuna Award, while former India coach and defender Sukhwinder became the third person in football to receive the Dhyan Chand Award.

“Sandesh’s spirit and tenacity have been such a remarkable hallmark in Indian football in recent times. You fully deserve this honour,” Praful said.

“Sukhwinder Singh has played a key role in developing Indian football. He has been a successful coach and a player winning many laurels. My heartiest congratulations to him,” the AIFF chief added.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das also lauded the duo.