National senior women’s football | Knockouts promise strong challenges

All the eight teams evenly matched

One of the most striking features of the National senior women’s football championship has been the huge difference in quality between the teams in many of the matches. So you had games that produced 20 or 21 goals (all of them in one post).

The trend could very well change from Sunday onwards, when the knock-out stage gets underway at three venues.

Teams like Manipur, the reigning champion, Railways, the runner-up in the last edition, Tamil Nadu and Mizoram could indeed face some strong challenges.

In the quarterfinals, Manipur faces Assam at Kuthuparamba, Railways takes on Goa at the Govt. Medical College Ground, Mizoram plays Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu meets Odisha, both at the Corporation Stadium.

Among other things, it would be interesting to watch how some of the stars of the competition, like Tamil Nadu’s Sandhiya, who netted 12 goals in three matches, fare against better defences.