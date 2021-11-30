National senior women’s football | Kerala women post their first win

Opening the account: Kerala’s Vinitha Vijayan scoring the team’s first goal

KOZHIKODE

30 November 2021 22:57 IST

Manipur nets a dozen against Puducherry; Railways makes merry

Kerala defeated Uttarakhand 3-1 to post its first victory in the National senior women’s football championship at the Corporation Stadium on Tuesday, but it wouldn’t be enough. Mizoram’s 4-0 win against Madhya Pradesh later in the day should take it to the knock-out stage from Group G.

Kerala in its last match will take on Madhya Pradesh, while Mizoram will play Uttarakhand.

Reigning champion Manipur scored the biggest win of the day, as it thrashed Puducherry 12-0, with Irom Prameshwori Devi netting five goals, at Koothupramba.

Railways, the runner-up in the last edition, made short work of Dadra & Nagar Haveli 5-0 at the Calicut University Stadium with Mamta scoring four goals, including a traditional hat-trick.

The results (preliminary league):

Group A: Daman & Diu 2 (Nirmala Durve 51, Jeewanti 79) bt Meghalaya 1 (Ibashisha Khongwet 34).

Manipur 12 (Irom Prameshwori Devi 1, 7, 21, 31 & 47, Yangoijam Kiranbala Chanu 8 & 70, Salam Rinaroy Devi 23, Moirangthem Mandakini Devi 45+3, M. Preetha 49-og, Thingbaijam Babysana Devi 66, Kangabam Anita Devi 82) bt Puducherry 0.

Group B: Railways 5 (Mamta 28, 49, 66 & 76, Surpiya Routray 31) bt Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.

Group F: Odisha 7 (Subhadra Sahu 22, 23 & 38, Satyabati Khadia 25, 28 & 45+1, Suman Pragyna Mohapatra 48) bt Gujarat 0.

Group G: Kerala 3 (Vinitha Vijayan 44, K. Manasa 75, Femina Rag 86) bt Uttarakhand 1 (Bhagwati Chauhan 52).

Mizoram 4 bt (Lalnunsiami 11, Elizabeth Vanlalmawii 46, Zairemmawii Chawngthu 49, Grace Lalrampari Hauhnar 54) bt Madhya Pradesh 0.

Group H: Haryana 4 (Jyoti 18, Vidhi 22, Tanu 71, Pooja 75) bt Andhra 0.