National senior women’s football from November 28

To be held in three Kerala cities

The National senior women’s football championship will be held at Kozhikode, Kannur and Malappuram from November 28 to December 9.

The league-cum-knockout event will feature 32 teams divided into eight groups with the winner of each group moving to the quarterfinals which will mark the start of the knockout stage.

Matches will be held in four venues – Municipal stadium (Kuthuparamba in Kannur), EMS Corporation Stadium and Calicut Medical College (both Kozhikode) and Calicut University stadium (Thenipalam in Malappuram) – and the EMS Corporation Stadium will also host the semifinals and final.

The groupings:

Group A: Manipur, Daman & Diu, Puducherry, Meghalaya.

Group B: Railways, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Tripura.

Group C: Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan, Bihar.

Group D: Jharkhand, Delhi, Goa, Karnataka.

Group E: Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim, Maharashtra.

Group F: Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh.

Group G: Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Mizoram, Uttarakhand.

Group H: Tamil Nadu, Punjab, West Bengal, Telangana.

Dates: Group matches (Nov. 28 to Dec. 3). Quarterfinals (all on Dec. 5), Semifinals (on Dec. 7). Final (Dec. 9).