ISL | Narzary brace powers HFC past CFC

Joel and Victor add to the tally as the Hyderabad side climbs to sixth

Hyderabad FC dealt a blow to Chennaiyin FC’s chances of making it to the play-offs, with a thumping 4-1 win in an Indian Super League encounter at the GMC Stadium (Bambolim, Goa) on Monday.

Known for its quality Indian players, it was a brace by Halicharan Narzary that pretty much sealed the fate of Chennaiyin.

The victory also halted Hyderabad’s three straight defeats and it deserves every accolade that comes its way as it completely dominated the contest. Hyderabad jumped two places to sixth position as it took its tally to 12 points from nine matches. Chennaiyin climbed down a place from eighth.

Hyderabad scored two goals in a matter of few minutes in the second half when Chennaiyin was struggling to get a foot-hold. The first was a gift to Hyderabad. A confusion between defender Eli Sabia and ‘keeper Vishal Kaith. A chip by Aridane Santana saw Vishal rush out of the box. A poor clearance by the Brazilian hit the back of Joel Chianese and as it moved towards the goal, the Australian quietly pushed the ball into to the net. Halicharan drilled one into the post with a powerful strike after Santana’s strike rebounded after a wonderful piece of work from ‘keeper Vishal.

Anirudh Thapa provided a faint ray of hope for Chennaiyin when he scored off a blunder by Hyderabad ‘keeper Laxmikant Kattimani. Mohammad Yasir, who did a brilliant work in the midfield, gave the assist to Joao Victor whose powerful strike from the top of the box gave little chance to Vishal. Halicharan scored his second goal with a swift run from the midfield after receiving the pass from Santana. Earlier, it was Hyderabad that stamped its authority in no uncertain terms in the first half, too.

The result: Chennaiyin FC 1 (Thapa 67) lost to Hyderabad 4 (Halicharan 53 & 79, Joel 50, Victor 74).

Tuesday’s match: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, 7.30 p.m.