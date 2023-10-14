ADVERTISEMENT

Napoli striker Osimhen to undergo injury scan

October 14, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Abuja

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen suffered a hamstring injury during his country’s 2-2 draw in a friendly with Saudi Arabia and left the game in the 55th minute

AFP

Victor Osimhen is likely to miss Monday’s friendly against Mozambique in Portugal. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen will undergo an MRI scan to determine the extent of the hamstring injury he suffered in his country's 2-2 draw in a friendly with Saudi Arabia, his national team said.

Osimhen left the game in the 55th minute at the Portimao stadium in Portugal.

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro said Osimhen will undergo a scan and is likely to miss Monday's friendly against Mozambique also in Portugal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He is expected to find out the results of the scan on Sunday.

"We don't have to play him again whatever the outcome of the scan," Peseiro said in an interview posted on social media by the Nigerian team.

Osimhen has six goals in Serie A this season and was the league's top scorer as Napoli won the title last season. Before Napoli, he played for clubs in Germany and France.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US