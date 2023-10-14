HamberMenu
Napoli striker Osimhen to undergo injury scan

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen suffered a hamstring injury during his country’s 2-2 draw in a friendly with Saudi Arabia and left the game in the 55th minute

October 14, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Abuja

AFP
Victor Osimhen is likely to miss Monday’s friendly against Mozambique in Portugal. File

Victor Osimhen is likely to miss Monday’s friendly against Mozambique in Portugal. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen will undergo an MRI scan to determine the extent of the hamstring injury he suffered in his country's 2-2 draw in a friendly with Saudi Arabia, his national team said.

Osimhen left the game in the 55th minute at the Portimao stadium in Portugal.

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro said Osimhen will undergo a scan and is likely to miss Monday's friendly against Mozambique also in Portugal.

He is expected to find out the results of the scan on Sunday.

"We don't have to play him again whatever the outcome of the scan," Peseiro said in an interview posted on social media by the Nigerian team.

Osimhen has six goals in Serie A this season and was the league's top scorer as Napoli won the title last season. Before Napoli, he played for clubs in Germany and France.

