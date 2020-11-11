Napoli loses appeal over Juve no-show

Napoli on Tuesday lost its appeal over a 3-0 defeat and one-point deduction for failing to turn up to play Juventus in October.
The Italian Football Federation’s appeals board ruled out force majeure as a defence when Napoli refused to travel to Turin for the October 4 game after two of its squad tested positive for COVID-19. The appeal court said the decision not to play was “a voluntary choice”.
Napoli is third, three points behind leader AC Milan. Gennaro Gattuso’s side maintained it had to remain in Naples on local health authority instructions.
Serie A had ruled “the complaint lodged by Napoli regarding the legality of the match is to be considered inadmissible” as the team had not done everything necessary to respect the protocol.
