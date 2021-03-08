ISL | Mumbai City shoots out Goa

Fortune favoured a rusty Mumbai City FC side as it beat FC Goa 6-5 on penalties after a goalless draw to reach the final at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday. It will be Mumbai City’s maiden appearance in the summit clash.
Captain Amrinder Singh was the hero for the Islanders as he produced six crucial saves before being substituted by Phurba Lachenpa after extra-time.
In the shootout, the Goa players missed four spot-kicks, three of which were not even on target. Substitute goalkeeper Naveen Kumar's three penalty saves went in vain for Goa.
Mumbai dominated possession in the first half. However, the Gaurs shifted gears and came close to scoring in the 27th minute.
Noguera got the ball from Saviour Gama, dribbled past an opposition player and took a shot. Amrinder produced a decent save, and when Redeem Tlang fired the ball coming off the rebound back on target, Ranawade put his body on the line to save it.
Mumbai didn't attempt a single shot on target all game. Despite Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous and Ahmed Jahouh missing from the spot, Rowllin Borges netted the winner for the side.
The result: Mumbai City FC 0 drew with FC Goa 0. Mumbai won 6-5 in penalty shootout.
Tuesday’s match: Second semifinal, second leg: ATKMB vs NEUFC, 7.30 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath