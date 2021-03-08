ISL | Mumbai City shoots out Goa

After a goalless draw, the former wins 6-5 on penalties

Fortune favoured a rusty Mumbai City FC side as it beat FC Goa 6-5 on penalties after a goalless draw to reach the final at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday. It will be Mumbai City’s maiden appearance in the summit clash.

Captain Amrinder Singh was the hero for the Islanders as he produced six crucial saves before being substituted by Phurba Lachenpa after extra-time.

In the shootout, the Goa players missed four spot-kicks, three of which were not even on target. Substitute goalkeeper Naveen Kumar's three penalty saves went in vain for Goa.

Mumbai dominated possession in the first half. However, the Gaurs shifted gears and came close to scoring in the 27th minute.

Noguera got the ball from Saviour Gama, dribbled past an opposition player and took a shot. Amrinder produced a decent save, and when Redeem Tlang fired the ball coming off the rebound back on target, Ranawade put his body on the line to save it.

Mumbai didn't attempt a single shot on target all game. Despite Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous and Ahmed Jahouh missing from the spot, Rowllin Borges netted the winner for the side.

The result: Mumbai City FC 0 drew with FC Goa 0. Mumbai won 6-5 in penalty shootout.

Tuesday’s match: Second semifinal, second leg: ATKMB vs NEUFC, 7.30 p.m.