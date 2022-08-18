Mumbai City sails past Indian Navy

Chhangte nets two as the former ISL champion rallies to win

Mumbai City’s Lallianzuala Chhangte celebrates with Gurkirat after scoring his second goal against Indian Navy at the 131st Durand Cup in Kolkata on Thursday. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Mumbai City FC recovered from a goal deficit to outgun a spirited Indian Navy 4-1 in its opening match in Group-B league of the Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Thursday.

Navy took the lead when Adersh Mattummal found the target with a nice long-ranger. The former ISL champion neutralised the lead soon after with a Vikram Pratap Singh goal to end the first half 1-1.

Mumbai City picked up three more in the second half as Greg Stuart converted a penalty and substitute Lallianzuala Chhangte struck two late goals to make the win look convincing.

Playing its first match of the season, Mumbai City showed good organisation and made repeated inroads into the opposition box. But the goal remained elusive as the Navy defence managed to keep the ball out of harm’s way.

The sailors turned things their way in the 43rd minute off a nice counter-attack as Adersh punched a powerful drive from around 20 yards, giving the Mumbai goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa no time to save.

Stung by the reverse, the Islanders regrouped quickly and Vikram Pratap Singh brought the equaliser off a fine solo effort just before the break.

Mumbai struck a better rhythm after the interval and found the lead in the 65th minute when Scotsman Greg Stewart scored from the spot following a foul on his Spanish colleague Alberto Noguera.

Mumbai coach Des Buckingham introduced Chhangte in the 81st minute and the nippy winger showed his talent by adding two quick goals towards the end of the action.

The result: Group-B: Mumbai City FC 4 (Vikram Pratap Singh 45+3, Greg Stewart 65-pen, Lallianzuala Chhangte 89, 90+1) bt Indian Navy 1 (Adersh Mattummal 43).