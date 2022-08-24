Mumbai City holds ATK Mohun Bagan

NEROCA and Army Red play out a goalless draw in Imphal

Liston Colaco, who netted for ATK Mohun Bagan, leaves the Mumbai City FC players in his wake in their 131st Durand Cup match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Former Indian Super League (ISL) champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) held the 2021 runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan (ATK MB) to a 1-1 draw in a Group B league match of the 131st Durand Cup, at Salt Lake Stadium, here on Wednesday.

ATK MB went into the lead in the first half off a nice effort from Liston Colaco before MCFC substitute Pereyra Diaz nodded home the equaliser late in the second half.

The result dealt a blow to ATK MB’s chances of making it to the quarterfinals as the 16-time champion, which lost its opener to Rajasthan United, has tallied just one point after two outings so far. MCFC is on top with four points from two matches.

Looking for a full quota of points to keep its chances alive in the group, ATK MB started strongly and was rewarded for its efforts towards the end of the first half. Colaco showed why he is valued as one of the best Indian attackers in business as he finished a cross from Asish Rai in the 40th minute.

ATK MB had its chances of finishing the game, but paid for the wastefulness of its attackers later in the game.

As the home side seemed to lose its grip on the action, MCFC made a strong return in the final quarter of the action. Coach Des Buckingham introduced his Argentine striker Diaz, who brought up the equaliser in the 77th minute with a spectacular header to finish a cross from another substitute Sanjeev Stalin.

In an earlier match, NEROCA FC was held to a goalless draw by the Army Red in a Group C match at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal.

Following an uneventful first half, NEROCA, which had won its first match against TRAU, dominated the second half but could not earn a goal.

NERCOA has four points from two matches, while Army Red, with two draws, is on two points from as many matches.

The results:

Group B: ATK Mohun Bagan 1 (Liston Colaco 40) drew with Mumbai City FC 1 (Pereyra Diaz 77).

Group C: NEROCA FC drew with Army Red