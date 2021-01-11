Mumbai City cements its lead

Happy moment: MCFC’s Bartholomew Ogbeche celebrates with teammates after scoring the winner against ATK Mohun Bagan.

11 January 2021 22:57 IST

Ogbeche strike does the trick against ATK Mohun Bagan

Bartholomew Ogbeche’s spectacular finish saw Mumbai City FC down ATK Mohun Bagan by a solitary goal in the Indian Super League at Fatorda. The win saw MCFC (25 points) surge to a five-point lead over second placed Bagan.

MCFC attacked right from the start and made it a one-way traffic in the first quarter while the Bagan defence took a lot of pounding. Mumbai almost got the lead in the 11th minute following a sequence of sharp passes over the Bagan box between Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard and Amey Ranawade.

But the Bagan citadel somehow survived as goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya managed to palm out the final shot that came from Goddard.

Dominant

MCFC’s dominance was evident with over 150 successful passes as against 20 managed by Bagan in the first 15 minutes. The Bagan defence lead by Spanish centre-back Tiri managed to keep at bay Mumbai’s famed attack. The Islanders showed fine form and coordination in the midfield where Boumous had complete control.

The change of ends saw Bagan gaining control over some of the action but it was Mumbai that enjoyed the majority of possession. Edu Garcia could have put Bagan ahead in the 58th minute but his attempt went off the upright.

Mumbai sealed the issue 11 minutes later when Boumous set up the unmarked Ogbeche inside the Bagan box with a fine back-heel. The Nigerian centre-forward made no mistake curling his attempt to the far corner past Bhattacharya.

The result: ATK Mohun Bagan 0 lost to Mumbai City FC 1 (Bartholomew Ogbeche 69).

