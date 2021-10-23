Football

Mount on the treble as Chelsea runs riot

Mason Mount celebrates his hat-trick and Chelsea’s seventh goal in the rout of Norwich on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Chelsea coped just fine without its injured strikers on Saturday, as the Premier League leader romped to a 7-0 win over last-place Norwich, with Mason Mount scoring a hat trick and the other goals spread around the team in the injury-enforced absence of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James scored in the first half, before Ben Chilwell’s strike, an own-goal by Max Aarons and two more goals from Mount — one from the penalty spot — completed Chelsea’s biggest win of the season.

Meanwhile on Friday, Thomas Partey scored his first goal for Arsenal as the Gunners beat Aston Villa 3-1 to extend its unbeaten run in the League to six matches.

Important results:

Premier League: Chelsea 7 (Mount 8, 85-pen, 90, Hudson-Odoi 18, James 42, Chilwell 57, Aarons 62-og) bt Norwich 0; Everton 2 (Davies 3, Richarlison 63) lost to Watford 5 (King 13, 80, 86, Kucka 78, Dennis 90+1); Leeds 1 (Rodrigo 90+4-pen) drew with Wolves 1 (Hwang 10); Southampton 2 (Livramento 41, Broja 50) drew with Burnley 2 (Cornet 13, 57)

LaLiga: Valencia 2 (Guedes 90+3, Pena 90+8) drew with Real Mallorca 2 (Rodriguez Diaz 32, Diakhaby 38-o.g.).

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich 4 (Gnabry 16, Lewandowski 30, Choupo-Moting 82, Coman 87) bt Hoffenheim 0; RB Leipzig 4 (Poulsen 46, Forsberg 53-pen, Szoboszlai 65, Novoa Ramos 88) bt Greuther Fuerth 1 (Hrgota 45-pen); Wolfsburg 0 lost to Freiburg 2 (Lienhart 27, Hoeler 68); Arminia Bielefeld 1 (Klos 87-pen) lost to Borussia Dortmund 3 (Can 31-pen, Hummels 45, Bellingham 72)

On Friday: Premier League: Arsenal 3 (Partey 23, Aubameyang 45+6, Smith Rowe 56) bt Aston Villa 1 (Ramsey 82).

Serie A: Torino 3 (Sanabria 14, Pobega 31, Brekalo 77) bt Genoa 2 (Destro 70, Caice 81); Sampdoria 2 (Gyasi 15-og, Candreva 36) bt Spezia 1 (Verde 90+5).

LaLiga: Osasuna 1 (Avila 45) drew with Granada 1 (Montoro 90)

Bundesliga: Mainz 4 (Onisiwo 10, Bell 15, Burkardt 26, 71) bt Augsburg 1 (Zeqiri 69).


