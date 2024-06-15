ADVERTISEMENT

Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies at 26, says Millwall

Updated - June 15, 2024 04:28 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 04:17 pm IST - LONDON

Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the age of 26

AP

Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic attends England Championship League soccer match between Millwall and West Bromwich Albion in London, March 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Matija Sarkic, the Montenegro goalkeeper who played for English second-tier club Millwall, has died. He was 26.

Millwall announced the death of Sarkic on June 15 . No further details were disclosed.

Sarkic's most recent match for Montenegro was on June 5, a 2-0 loss at Belgium. It was his ninth international appearance, according to the Montenegro soccer federation.

“Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija’s family and friends at this immensely sad time,” Millwall said.

“The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija’s family is respected.”

Sarkic played 33 times for Millwall, a club in London, after joining from Premier League team Wolverhampton in August 2023.

He played in the youth academies of Anderlecht in Belgium then Aston Villa in England, spending five years at Villa before leaving in 2020 and joining Wolves. He had spells on loan at lower-league English teams like Birmingham and Stoke.

