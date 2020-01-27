Football

Mona scores Kickstart’s winner

Possession fight: Kickstart FC captain Anita Rawat, green jersey, in action against Baroda FC on Monday.

A second-half goal from Mona gave Kickstart FC a 1-0 win over Baroda FC in the Hero Indian Women’s league football tournament, at the Bangalore Football Stadium here on Monday.

Mona latched on to a cross from Mamta, who looped the ball over the Baroda FA goalkeeper Afshan Ashiq. The goal came against the run of play, as Baroda FA created three clear chances in the early minutes of the second-half.

In another match, Punjab club BBK DAV was held to a 1-1 draw by Kolhapur FC. Lhingneilam Kipgen put BBK DAV ahead, with a tame shot that was fluffed by goalkeeper Radhika Khodre. Madhu Bala pulled Kolhapur FC level a few minutes later, defeating the custodian in a one-on-one battle.

The results: BBK DAV 1 (Lhingneilam Kipgen 74) drew with Kolhapur FC 1 (Madhu Bala 84); Kickstart FC 1 (Mona 68) bt Baroda FA 0.

