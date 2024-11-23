ADVERTISEMENT

Mohun Bagan SG blanks Jamshedpur FC to take top spot in standings

Published - November 23, 2024 10:18 pm IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma

Mohun Bagan Super Giant scored thrice without a reply to convincingly overpower Jamshedpur FC (3-0) in a match-week nine encounter of ISL-11, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday. The win saw Mohun Bagan SG displacing the current leader Bengaluru FC from the top of the current standings. Both teams were tied on 17 points each (from eight matches) but Mohun Bagan claimed the top spot on a better goal difference. Mohun Bagan led 2-0 at the break after seeing Tom Aldred and Liston Colaco scoring once each. Jamie Maclaren scored one late in the second half to complete the Mohun Bagan tally. Controlling the tempo of the action right from the first quarter, Mohun Bagan went into the lead in the 15th minute off a successful set-piece conversion. A Dimitri Petratos corner was cleared by the Jamshedpur defence but Mohun Bagan midfielder Deepak Tangri retrieved the ball to set it up into the crowded box, where Aldred finished with a nice volley. Liston Colaco came up with a spectacular show of dribbling skill as he weaved past four JFC defenders to score his first goal of the ISL season and doubled Mohun Bagan’s lead just before the break (45+2 minutes). Mohun Bagan SG took the match beyond Jamshepur’s reach in the 75th minute when Tangri found Manvir Singh on the right with a long floater. The Mohun Bagan midfielder ran ahead of the JFC defence and set up Maclaren to tap it home.  The result: Mohun Bagan SG 3 (Tom Aldred 15, Liston Colaco 45+2, Jamie Maclaren 75) bt Jamshedpur FC 0.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US