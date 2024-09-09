Mohun Bagan extend goalkeeper Vishal Kaith's contract till 2029

Mohun Bagan on Sunday (September 8, 2024) announced the contract extension their goalkeeper Vishal Kaith till 2029 ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The 28-year-old had joined the Mariners in from Chennaiyin FC in 2022 and went on to bag the 'Golden Glove' winner for best goalkeeper in the ISL.

Kaith also played a key role in Mohun Bagan winning the League Winners Shield last season to qualify for the AFC Champions League Two, which was earlier known as the AFC Cup.

Kaith was also awarded the Golden Glove in the recently-concluded Durand Cup, where he was instrumental in Mohun Bagan's journey to the final.

His heroics in penalty shootouts, including crucial double saves in both the quarterfinal and semifinal, proved to be the decisive factor in securing victories for his team.

"I want to play for Mohun Bagan for the rest of my life," said Kaith in a media statement from the club.

"The love and affection from the fans made it impossible for me to consider leaving the club, even though I received attractive offers from other teams. That's why I signed a long-term contract," added Kaith who hails from Rohru in Himachal Pradesh.

Mohun Bagan SG have been drawn with Ravshan Kulob of Tajikistan and clubs from Asian powerhouses, Qatar’s Al-Wakrah SC and Iran’s Tractor FC, in Group A in the AFC Champions League Two.

They will begin their campaign against Ravshan at home on September 18 before travelling for an away fixture versus Tractor on October 2.

"The big challenge is to maintain a clean sheet in the AFC Cup but our team is stronger than the last season. We have the capability to win the ISL and the Super Cup," he added.