Football

Mohun Bagan coach quits

After Mohun Bagan’s 2-1 defeat on Tuesday, chief coach Sanjoy Sen stepped down owning responsibility for the team’s poor run.

“I have made up my mind. I don’t have the mentality to continue after today’s defeat which came after three home draws,” said Sen. “I cannot analyse (the reason) right now. I was supported by the club officials and I am taking the responsibility for the poor show,” he added.

Apr 20, 2020

