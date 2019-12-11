Mohun Bagan beats TRAU 4-0

Mohun Bagan rode on Fran Gonzalez’s brace to beat a below par TRAU FC 4-0 and record its first win of the season in the I-League at the Kalyani Stadium on Wednesday.

Bagan’s victory helped it jump from ninth to fourth, providing relief to coach Kibu Vicuna. Bagan applied pressure from the beginning and found the target as early as the fifth minute when Gonzalez slotted home off a goalmouth melee from a Joseba Beitia corner from the left.

Energetic Suhair

Bagan came up with some fine moves, thanks to the energetic V.P. Suhair. Gurjinder Kumar and Daniel Cyrus kept the rival at bay even as Ashutosh Mehta took up multiple roles on the field.

The host came close to scoring on quite a few occasions. In the 19th minute, Julien Colinas missed a sitter after getting a pass from Nongdamba Norem inside the area.

In the 38th minute, Bagan doubled the lead when Ashutosh, who received a superb long ball, crossed to Suhair who made no mistake.

Minutes after resumption, Gonzalez scored again, his right-footer catching the TRAU defence napping. Subha Ghosh completed the tally in the 90th minute.

TRAU hardly threatened the opponent in the first half and missed two golden opportunities in the second.

The result: Mohun Bagan 4 (Gonzalez 5 & 46, Suhair 38, Subha 90) bt TRAU FC 0.