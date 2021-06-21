Mina own goal sinks Colombia

Goiania (Brazil)

Peru the beneficiary; Venezuela & Ecuador game drawn

Yerry Mina’s own goal in the second half saw Colombia crash to a 2-1 defeat by Peru in an absorbing Copa America clash on Sunday.

Peru, which reached the final of the last Copa America but had won just two of its 12 games since, took the lead after 17 minutes when Sergio Pena hammered home a Yoshimar Yotun shot that had come back off the post.

The goal ended Colombia’s run of seven Copa America games without conceding but it grabbed a deserved equaliser eight minutes into the second half when Miguel Borja was brought down in the box as he tried to go round keeper Pedro Gallese.

The referee pointed to the spot and Borja coolly sent the keeper the wrong way.

Colombia had not lost any of its last 10 matches against Peru but was undone by an own goal from Everton defender Mina.

The result lifts Peru into third place in the five-team Group B with three points from two games, one behind Colombia which has played a game more.

In Rio De Janeiro, Ronald Hernandez scored his first international goal in stoppage time to give Venezuela a dramatic 2-2 draw against Ecuador.

The result means Ecuador has one point from two games and Venezuela two from three.

With four of five teams going through to the quarterfinals it promises a nail-biting finale in the group.

The results: Group B: Venezuela 2 (Castillo 51, Hernandez 90+1) drew with Ecuador 2 (Preciado 39, Plata 71); Colombia 1 (Borja 53-pen) lost to Peru 2 (Pena 17, Mina 64-og).