Millions of Indian fans of Argentina, Messi rejoice in magnificent victory: PM Modi

December 19, 2022 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated France for their "spirited performance".

PTI

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner’s Trophy at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Argentina on winning the World Cup and said the final will be remembered as one of the most thrilling football matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory, he said.

Mr. Modi tweeted, "This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming  FIFA World Cup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory!"

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Modi also congratulated France for their "spirited performance".

He said, "Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the FIFA World Cup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals."

Argentina won the World Cup by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US