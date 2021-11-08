Milan miss out on top spot with derby draw

MILAN

08 November 2021 22:30 IST

Real Sociedad reclaims the leader slot in the LaLiga

AC Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A on Sunday after a 1-1 derby draw with Inter Milan which allowed Napoli to stay at the summit.

Stefano Pioli’s unbeaten side is level with Napoli after a Stefan de Vrij own goal cancelled out Milan old boy Hakan Calhanoglu’s 11th-minute penalty for Inter.

As it is Simone Inzaghi’s Inter stays seven points behind the league’s two front-runners in third place.

In the LaLiga, Real Sociedad reclaimed top spot with a 2-0 win away at Osasuna after Atletico Madrid conceded late to draw at Valencia.

In Pamplona, Mikel Merino’s opener and an Adnan Januzaj penalty in the last 20 minutes sealed victory for Sociedad. It moved a point ahead of Real Madrid at the top of the table, albeit having played one game more.

The results: Serie A: Lazio 3 (Immobile 31, Pedro 36, Luis Alberto 69) bt Salernitana 0; AC Milan 1 (De Vrij 17-og) drew with Inter Milan 1 (Calhanoglu 11-pen); Napoli 1 (Di Lorenzo 18) drew with Hellas Verona 1 (Simeone 13).

LaLiga: Real Mallorca 2 (Salva Sevilla 72-pen, Maffeo 90+5) drew with Elche 2 (Boye 68, 75); Osasuna 0 lost to Real Sociedad 2 (Merino 72, Januzaj 82-pen); Real Betis 0 lost to Sevilla 2 (Acuna 55, Bellerin 81-og).

Bundesliga: Cologne 2 (Modeste 7, 86) drew with Union Berlin 2 (Ryerson 9, Proemel 45+1); Greuther Fuerth 1 (Itten 90+1) lost to Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Rode 75, Borre 90+4).