Milan and Salzburg face off to decide progress to the knockouts

AC Milan’s Italian coach Stefano Pioli (C) attends a training session at the Milanello sports center in Carnago, northern Milan, on November 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Champions League has reached the final round of group-stage matches

In the Champions League final round of group-stage matches, AC Milan and Salzburg meet at the San Siro on Wednesday to decide which team joins Chelsea in qualifying from Group E. A draw would be enough for Milan.

Leipzig needs to avoid a loss against Shakhtar on Wednesday in Group F to secure progress to the round of 16. Shakhtar would advance with a win.

Ukrainian club Shakhtar had a tough task just to play in the Champions League again following the Russian invasion. Now it could fly the Ukrainian flag in the last 16.

Shakhtar knows it will qualify from its group if it beats Leipzig. Shakhtar is assured of placing at least third and continuing its unusual European season in the Europa League.

Chelsea and Manchester City have already won their groups heading into the final matchday.

Real Madrid will win Group F — regardless of rival Leipzig’s result — by beating Celtic at home on Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica are the teams advancing from Group H. They each have 11 points before closing matches at Juventus and Maccabi Haifa, respectively, on Wednesday.

Rangers and Viktoria Plzeň have zero points ahead of group closers at home to Ajax and Barcelona, respectively.

The draw for the last 16 takes place at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Nov 7.

Wednesday’s fixtures: Real Madrid vs Celtic, Shaktar Donetsk vs RB Leipzig (11.15 p.m.); Milan vs RB Salzburg, Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica, Copenhagen vs Dortmund, Man City vs Sevilla, Juventus vs PSG, Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (1.30 a.m., Thursday).