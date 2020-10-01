Messi vs Ronaldo in Champions League group stage

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will come up against each other in this season’s Champions League after Barcelona and Juventus were placed in the same group in Thursday’s draw.

The two heavyweights were drawn in Group G along with Dynamo Kiev of Ukraine.

Messi and Ronaldo will resume the rivalry they developed when the Portuguese superstar was at Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, beaten 2020 finalists Paris Saint-Germain will have a chance for revenge against Manchester United, who ousted the French club in the last 16 two seasons ago.

English Premier League champion Liverpool, which won the Champions League in 2019, will face Ajax as well as Atalanta in Group D.

Holder Bayern will face Atletico Madrid and will also have a short trip across the border to Austria to take on Salzburg in Group A.

The group stage starts on October 20, and all six rounds of games will be crammed into eight weeks in a schedule that is even more packed than usual.

The groups: A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow.

B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach.

C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Olympique de Marseille.

D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, FC Midtjylland.

E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes.

F: Zenit St. Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge.

G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kiev, Ferencvaros.

H: Paris St. Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir.