Messi to miss Monaco game with flu
Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 game away to Monaco on Sunday after coming down with the flu.
The Argentine was booed by his own supporters in the 3-0 win over Nantes last weekend following PSG's Champions League elimination by Real Madrid.
Angel Di Maria is also sidelined by a hamstring problem, while Sergio Ramos and Ander Herrera are expected to return after the international break.
Messi was recalled Friday by Argentina for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador later this month. He missed the previous two qualifiers in January after contracting Covid-19.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.