Lionel Messi skips training

MADRID

31 August 2020 23:28 IST

Lionel Messi boycotted Barcelona’s first pre-season training session on Monday, club sources confirmed.

After skipping coronavirus tests on Sunday, Messi was absent again from the club’s Ciutat Esportiva training ground, where Ronald Koeman held a session, his first after being appointed Barcelona coach.

The 33-year-old and his lawyers believe that participating in the pre-season programme would contradict their argument that Messi no longer belongs to the club.

