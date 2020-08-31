Football

Lionel Messi skips training

Lionel Messi boycotted Barcelona’s first pre-season training session on Monday, club sources confirmed.

After skipping coronavirus tests on Sunday, Messi was absent again from the club’s Ciutat Esportiva training ground, where Ronald Koeman held a session, his first after being appointed Barcelona coach.

The 33-year-old and his lawyers believe that participating in the pre-season programme would contradict their argument that Messi no longer belongs to the club.

