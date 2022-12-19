Messi says will continue Argentina career after World Cup win

December 19, 2022 02:05 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - Doha

Messi won the Golden Ball for the best player at this year’s World Cup.

AFP

Argentina’s captain Lionel Messi holds the FIFA World Cup Trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP

Argentina star Lionel Messi on Sunday vowed to continue playing for his country despite realising his lifetime ambition of winning the World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I want to keep experiencing a few more matches as world champion," Messi, 35, told Argentine television following the country's epic penalty shoot-out victory over France in the World Cup final in Doha.

Lionel Messi crowned his glittering career with victory in the World Cup on Sunday as Argentina beat France on penalties in a final for the ages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Messi won the Golden Ball for the best player at this year’s World Cup.

Messi had opened the scoring from the penalty spot midway through the first half before Angel Di Maria doubled Argentina’s lead at the end of a brilliant counter-attack in the 36th minute.

Messi then seemed to have decided the contest in Argentina’s favour once and for all when he converted a rebound in the 109th minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US