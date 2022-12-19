Messi says will continue Argentina career after World Cup win

December 19, 2022 02:05 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - Doha

Argentina star Lionel Messi on Sunday vowed to continue playing for his country despite realising his lifetime ambition of winning the World Cup.

"I want to keep experiencing a few more matches as world champion," Messi, 35, told Argentine television following the country's epic penalty shoot-out victory over France in the World Cup final in Doha.

Lionel Messi crowned his glittering career with victory in the World Cup on Sunday as Argentina beat France on penalties in a final for the ages.

Messi won the Golden Ball for the best player at this year’s World Cup.

Messi had opened the scoring from the penalty spot midway through the first half before Angel Di Maria doubled Argentina’s lead at the end of a brilliant counter-attack in the 36th minute.

Messi then seemed to have decided the contest in Argentina’s favour once and for all when he converted a rebound in the 109th minute.