Messi returns and scores twice as Inter Miami defeats Union 3-1

Lionel Messi made a successful return after a lengthy absence, scoring two goals and assisting on the third to lead Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday (September 14, 2024) night.

The Argentine star winger and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner had not played with Inter Miami since June 1 because of national team commitments and a right ankle injury sustained in a 1-0 victory over Colombia in the Copa America final on July 14.

“What he did was more typical than other things that happened tonight,” Inter Miami coach coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said in Spanish. “I am happy that he finished the game and completed the 90 minutes. He felt fine.”

Messi, who resumed practicing three weeks ago, showed no rust or ill-effects from the injury with his performance. He scored twice in a four-minute span midway through the first half that negated an early goal by Philadelphia.

Without Messi, Miami went 8-2 and clinched an MLS playoff spot. Miami (19-4-5) also took the lead in the Supporters Shield table with 62 points.

“It’s nice to see that his injury has healed and that he’s as effective as he was before,” Inter Miami midfielder Julian Gressel said.

Luis Suárez had one assist and clinched Miami’s win with a strike on Messi’s assist during second half stoppage time. It was Suárez’s 17th goal of the season.

Messi’s first goal in the 26th minute evened it at 1-all. Suárez sent a short pass near the large area, where Messi retrieved it, outmaneuvered Union defender Kai Wagner into the box and converted a shot that landed inside the left post.

Four minutes later, Messi received a crossing pass inside the box and beat Philadelphia goalkeeper Andrew Rick with a 15-yard shot.

Suárez had a goal in the 44th minute overturned after a video review ruled an offside infraction.

“As the game progressed we ran the risk of not controlling the ball,” Martino said. “From the last 30 minutes of the first half we managed to handle the ball better.”

Messi’s mended ankle absorbed a kick by Philadelphia midfielder Quinn Sullivan in the 67th minute as both battled for a loose ball. Messi fell to the ground and favored the ankle but quickly stood and continued playing. Match referee Sergii Boiko assessed yellow cards to Sullivan and Martino, who argued for a stiffer infraction against Sullivan.

Seeking the equalizer, Philadelphia (7-12-9) pressured repeatedly throughout the second half before Messi centered a pass to Suárez and he converted from 18 yards.

Before his absence, the 37-year-old Messi had 12 goals and 13 assists in 12 league matches this season.

Fans barely settled in when Union forward Mikael Uhre stunned the home crowd with a goal two minutes into the match.

Messi had his first scoring opportunity in the seventh minute with a free kick near the half circle that was cleared by a wall of Philadelphia defenders.

For Inter Miami, the victory came with a price. Defender David Martinez left early in the first half because of a groin injury and his replacement Noah Allen also was removed after what Martino said was a blow to the head.

“We have to take it day by day and see how they recover and how they feel,” Martino said.

Both clubs continue league play with road matches on Wednesday. Inter Miami will visit Atlanta on Tuesday while the Union visit New York City FC on Tuesday.