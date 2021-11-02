Messi out of PSG’s clash with Leipzig

Injury woes: Messi will miss a match for the third time this season.

Lionel Messi will miss Wednesday’s Champions League clash with RB Leipzig due to injury, Paris Saint Germain announced on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old six-time Ballon d'Or winner has a left hamstring problem and a painful knee.

PSG's statement said the four-time Champions League winner was suffering from "a pain in his hamstring in his left thigh and a painful knee due to bruising."

Messi may also be a doubt for Saturday's Ligue 1 clash between table-topper PSG and struggler Bordeaux.

PSG will also be missing influential midfielder Marco Verratti — who has a hip injury — but welcomes back Kylian Mbappe who missed the match against Lille. PSG is on top of its group with seven points from three matches.

Wednesday’s fixtures: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar; AC Milan vs Porto (both 11.15 p.m.); Sporting vs Besiktas; Dortmund vs Ajax; Sheriff vs Inter Milan; Liverpool vs Atletico; Manchester City vs Brugge; Leipzig vs PSG (all 1.30 a.m.).