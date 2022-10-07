Messi out of PSG trip to Reims with minor calf injury

ADVERTISEMENT
Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 visit to Stade de Reims on Saturday with a calf injury, coach Christophe Galtier said.
"He asked to be replaced during the Champions League game (against Benfica on Wednesday). He has a little problem with his calf but he will be back to training on Sunday," Galtier told a news conference on Friday.
There are more injury woes for PSG as fullback Nuno Mendes will be out of action for three weeks with a muscle injury while Kylian Mbappe is suffering from a throat infection.
The France forward, however, is expected to be included in the squad, Galtier said, though he could be on the bench, allowing 20-year-old Hugo Ekitike to be handed another start.
Unbeaten PSG lead the standings with 25 points from nine games, two ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille, who host bottom side AC Ajaccio on Saturday.
Galtier said he would stick to the usual defensive system when asked if he would change his three-man central defence to a steadier four-man backline in light of injuries to Mendes and Presnel Kimpembe, who is still out with a hamstring injury.
"I'm not going to change the system, especially because we do not have much time to work, having come back from Lisbon yesterday morning at 6 a.m.," he explained.
After coming under fire for their alleged excessive use of planes to travel to Ligue 1 games, PSG will this time travel by bus for the 150km journey to Reims, Galtier added.