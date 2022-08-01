Football

Messi, Neymar score in 4-0 win as PSG wins Champions Trophy

PSG’s Neymar, left, holds the trophy as he celebrates with his teammate Lionel Messi after winning the French Super Cup final soccer match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, July 31, 2022. PSG won 4-0. | Photo Credit: AP
AP TEL AVIV, Israel August 01, 2022 06:30 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 03:08 IST

Lionel Messi opened the scoring and Neymar scored twice as French champion Paris Saint-Germain beat French Cup winner Nantes 4-0 to win the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

Messi, the record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, netted midway through the first half. Taking a deflected pass from Neymar, he went past goalkeeper Alban Lafont before scoring with a fine finish.

Neymar expertly guided a free kick into the top left corner in first-half injury time to put coach Christophe Galtier's side 2-0 up at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, which hosted the game for the second straight year.

Veteran defender Sergio Ramos made it 3-0 in the 57th minute from close range and Neymar converted a penalty in the 82nd after being fouled by Jean-Charles Castelletto, who was sent off.

Galtier, who guided Lille to the league title against the odds in 2021, now has his first trophy at PSG. He replaced Maurico Pochettino after he was fired.

Antoine Kombouare, who once coached PSG, helped Nantes win its first trophy in 21 years when it won the cup.

