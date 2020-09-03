Messi might stay at Barca

Lionel Messi.

MADRID

03 September 2020 22:32 IST

Jorge-Bartomeu meeting fails to throw up any agreement

Staying with Barcelona may be an option for Lionel Messi after all.

A day after the Spanish club reaffirmed its position not to facilitate a transfer, Messi’s father-agent did not dismiss the possibility of his son reconsidering his decision to leave.

Jorge Messi left the prospect open after being briefly questioned on Thursday on whether he was considering the possibility of Messi staying for now and leaving for free next year. The affirmation came a day after there was no agreement in the meeting between Jorge Messi and Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu.

