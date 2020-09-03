Football

Messi might stay at Barca

Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi.  

Staying with Barcelona may be an option for Lionel Messi after all.

A day after the Spanish club reaffirmed its position not to facilitate a transfer, Messi’s father-agent did not dismiss the possibility of his son reconsidering his decision to leave.

Jorge Messi left the prospect open after being briefly questioned on Thursday on whether he was considering the possibility of Messi staying for now and leaving for free next year. The affirmation came a day after there was no agreement in the meeting between Jorge Messi and Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2020 10:33:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/messi-might-stay-at-barca/article32516807.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story