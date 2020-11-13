Football

Messi denied as Argentina held by Paraguay in World Cup qualifier

Argentina's Lionel Messi in action during the match against Paraguay in Estadio La Bombonera, Buenos Aires, Argentina as a part of World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Argentina conceded a first half penalty but recovered to secure a 1-1 draw against Paraguay in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

Angel Romero scored his third goal in three games when he coolly rolled home a penalty midway through the first half after Lucas Martinez Quarta was adjudged to have brought down Miguel Almiron.

Nicolas Gonzalez equalised for Argentina four minutes before half time when he bulleted a header home from a Giovani Lo Celso corner kick.

The result leaves both South American sides unbeaten after three games in their quest to reach the finals in Qatar.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2020 9:00:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/messi-denied-as-argentina-held-by-paraguay-in-world-cup-qualifier/article33089797.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY